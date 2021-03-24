Weather Blog: Showers linger tonight, another warm day Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

A cloudy afternoon remains as showers arrive into the evening. High temperatures today were will warm, but not as warm as the previous with most locations in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight showers remain with overcast skies, lows stay mild in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday a few spotty showers may linger early, otherwise we are dry again and tapping into some sunshine towards the afternoon. Winds breezy out of the south keep us warm too with highs near 70 degrees once again. More steady rainfall looks likely into Friday with temperatures falling behind that. A Flood Watch is in place for central and northern portions of Vermont Friday morning through Saturday.

The weekend could start with a wintry mix before some sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon. Highs will be cooler though, back in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn