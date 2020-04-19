Weather Blog: Showers linger tonight but sunshine returns Monday!

Happy Sunday everyone!

A dreary end to our weekend with rain showers across most of the region and overcast skies. Highs today peaked in the upper 50s near 60 degrees in some locations. Tonight showers linger with skies beginning to clear. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy late with lows falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s in higher terrain. A few spotty showers may linger early Monday morning but sunshine through late morning and afternoon with highs cooler in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.

Tuesday we track our next weather maker. Starting off dry Tuesday morning but by the noon hour, a cold front brings rainfall and cloudy skies. This lingers into Tuesday night before drying out late. Ahead of this front highs peak in the lower 50s on Tuesday before we fall back into the low to mid-40s into Wednesday.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend and a great start to the workweek with that sunshine!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn