Weather Blog: Showers linger tonight, warmer Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

It has been a cloudy afternoon with rain showers across the region. Highs were also slightly cooler peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible through 8pm, mainly in central and southern Vermont. This may lead to heavy rainfall, some flash flooding and gusty winds. The main threat moves out past sunset as a slow drying trend begins into Friday. Overnight lows stay in the lower 60s in the Champlain Valley and upper 50s elsewhere.

Friday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a few spotty afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms. The best chance would be in very southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Highs will be warmer, peaking in the lower 80s with dewpoints in the lower 60s, meaning it will start to feel a bit humid!

The heat and humidity really ramp up into the weekend with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Stay safe and cool!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn