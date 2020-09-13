Weather Blog: Showers linger tonight with sunshine returning Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

After a sunny and dry start for many, rain showers that are heavy at times are pushing through the region as a cold front moves through. Showers linger into early tonight before we dry out past the midnight hour. Winds turn out of the west 5-15 mph tonight drawing in some cooler air. Tonight lows fall into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday high pressure builds in behind a cold front and sunshine develops by late morning and into the afternoon. Winds remain NW 10-15 mph allowing for very fall like air to enter. Highs on Monday stay below average, peaking in the mid to lower 60s. High pressure remains in control for Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Our next shower chance looks to arrive on Thursday as another storm system moves through.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn