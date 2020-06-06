Weather Blog: Showers linger with cooler air for Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A sunny start today with afternoon thunderstorms pushing through the region along a cold front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Lows fall into the 50s with mostly to partly cloudy skies and a few showers lingering.

Sunday we being with some cloud cover but sunshine develops through the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler, only topping off in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunny skies remain in the forecast into Monday and Tuesday as temperatures being to warm back into the mid 70s and lower 80s.

Next shower chance looks to arrive mid to late next week. Have a wonderful weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn