Weather Blog: Showers Monday, heaviest south

Good Monday morning!

Some patchy drizzle and fog remains this morning under cloudy skies. Temperatures today will stay near 60 degrees with showers on and off through the evening. The best chance for rain will be central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Winds stay southeast 3-6 mph.

Tonight skies stay mostly cloudy with shower chances. Lows fall into the 50s for most along with light and variable winds. High pressure slowly builds into the area late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Showers may linger into early Tuesday, otherwise we dry out. As sunshine returns Wednesday, temperatures warm back near 70 degrees through the rest of the work week.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn