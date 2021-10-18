Weather Blog: Showers persist across northern higher terrain

Good evening!

As an upper level low slowly drifts away to the northeast, pieces of atmospheric energy rotate around it and drop into the North Country providing ample cloud cover and periodic showers. Brisk northwesterly flow will keep showers lingering in the North Country into Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning thanks to upslope action against our regional mountain ranges. Meanwhile, farther south, clear stretches grow longer. Here’s the breakdown.

Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy with showers retreating into northern higher terrain and along western facing mountain slopes. For most, it’s rain – but across our summits, snow showers are expected to bring another dusting to 1″ in the northern Green Mountains and White Mountains. The Adirondack High Peaks, which picked up their first flakes today, are going to trend drier as they are farther removed from that low to the northeast. Southern broad valleys will remain mostly to partly cloudy. Mid 30s to low 40s. Northwest breeze 10 mph.

Tuesday – Clouds prove quite stubborn north with peeks of blue sky mainly in larger valleys and across the southern half of our region. After morning drizzle winds down towards midday, another piece of energy will drop in by the afternoon and showers will blossom once again. Low to mid 50s; and upper 50s south. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Tuesday night, partly cloudy. The Kingdom will likely stay overcast with scattered sprinkles. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday – Partly sunny and mainly dry. Upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy. 40s.

Thursday – Increasing clouds with scattered rain. It’s the warmest day of the week, however, in the mid to upper 60s. Then, back into the 40s at night.

Friday – Numerous showers as our next cold front crashes through. Low to mid 50s. The coldest air of the season – yes, even colder than we have right now – arrive next weekend into the early new work week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault