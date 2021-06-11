Weather Blog: Showers possible Friday, split weekend forecast

Happy Friday!

Todays forecast starts off on a cloudy note. Winds will be light out of the south 5-10 mph through the afternoon along with limited sunshine. Scattered showers are possible as a weal upper level disturbance north of the great lakes moves into the region. The best chance to see light rain showers will be the evening hours into tonight. Highs today peak in the upper 60s for most.

Tonight, cloud cover holds on with showers possible and seasonable overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunny and dry conditions return quickly into Saturday with highs moderating back into the 70s. More showers arrive into Sunday as temperatures remain seasonable for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s. As we move into early next week, rain chances become slightly more wide spread by Monday and Tuesday. The potential or light rain remains into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures also fall slightly cooler than average mid to late week.

Have a great day and weekend! I will be back with your forecast Saturday evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn