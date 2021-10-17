Weather Blog: Showers remain, even cooler Monday

Happy Sunday!

Showers are in the forecast again this evening and remain through tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will return but overnight lows will be chilly. 40s for the valleys and even 30s in the higher terrain. Definitely time to grab the layers heading out early Monday.

Monday will feature limited sunshine with highs only in the lower 50s. With showers developing into the afternoon and cooler temperatures in the higher terrain, some may be in the form of snow showers. Winds stay northwest 10-15 mph. We being to dry out with a few showers lingering early Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm again as sunshine returns mid week. More rain chances develop Thursday and Friday as cooler air works in for next weekend.

Have a great night and week ahead!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn