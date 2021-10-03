Weather Blog: Showers remain for the start of the work week

Happy Sunday!

Showers remain this evening with overcast skies. Patchy fog may develop in some locations tonight with drizzle conditions at times. Lows fall back into the 50s for most.

Monday will feature more of the same. Mostly cloudy skies, showers that will increase in coverage into the afternoon with the heaviest of which located in central and southern VT/NH. Highs will stay cooler as well peaking near 60 degrees. Into Monday night we slowly start to dry out, with only a few spotty showers lingering into early Tuesday. Sunshine and warmth look to make an appearance into mid week.

Have a great night!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn