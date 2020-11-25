Weather Blog: Showers remain into your Thanksgiving day forecast

Happy Wednesday everyone!

It was a snowy start for most of the region today, with around D-3″ of snowfall accumulation early. Warmer air continues to move in, allowing for snow to transition over into all rainfall. Warmer temperatures will also melt any of that snowfall we saw this morning by tonight/ Thanksgiving day. Tonight lows remain in the upper 30s with rain likely. Winds stay south at 5-10 mph. A look at some of the snowfall totals across the region this morning can be seen below:

Rainfall remains into early on your Thanksgiving, with showers remaining into the early afternoon. It looks like most of us dry out by the evening hours, as temperature stay well above average. Highs on your Turkey Day will reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rainfall totals when all is said and done will total around a tenth of an inch in northern Vt & NY, and closer to a quarter of an inch in central and southern Vt & NH.

We stay on the cloudy side for any Black Friday shopping plans, but luckily dry as quiet weather looks to return into the weekend. Mild temperatures remain.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn