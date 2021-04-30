Weather Blog: Showers remain tonight, cooler but dry Saturday

Happy Friday everyone!

Another rainy day across the region along with cooler temperatures as well. Tonight as cooler air continues to move in with winds northwest 10-15 mph, some light rainfall with transition over into light snowfall for the higher terrain. Mountain peaks could see around 1-2″ with the mid-slopes seeing a coating of snowfall. Valley areas should see nothing. Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 30s with winds remaining breezy.

Saturday a few showers linger before 8 am with clouds decreasing by the noon hour giving way to sunshine. Highs on Saturday remain cooler than average, in the lower 50s. Clouds increase again Saturday night as light rain showers become possible. These may linger into early Sunday, otherwise gradual clearing is likely again by late Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer back near 60 degrees.

Unsettled weather looks likely into Monday and Tuesday as rainfall remains in the forecast with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn