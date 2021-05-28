Weather Blog: Showers south, cooler weekend forecast

Happy Friday everyone!

Its the start of the holiday weekend and the forecast is looking 50/50 for many. Tonight showers persist in central and southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire with cloudy skies in northern zones. Lows fall into the 40s overnight.

Saturday showers taper off with some sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer back in the mid to lower 60s but stuck in the 50s in southern zones. More shower chances arrive as a low pressure system moves in from the south Sunday afternoon. This will bring widespread shower chances into the evening, overnight and into the morning hours of your Memorial day. Temperatures will gradually warm into next week as well, into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday and lower 70s by Monday.

A few sunny days return into next week with spotty shower chances again. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn