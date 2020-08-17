Weather Blog: Showers stick around tonight and Tuesday

Good afternoon!

We’re still dodging scattered rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Then, briefly cooler weather may have you dreaming of Fall midweek. Let’s break it down!

Scattered showers have been cruising by Monday, but in most areas, have been followed up by a return to sunny skies. A second round of scattered rain is on the way, however, with some overnight thunder and briefly gusty wind possible. Mostly cloudy, mild and a tad muggy still overnight. Low temp, near 60 degrees. Nearly calm.

Tuesday, at least through the first half of the day, we’re heavy on the cloud cover again. Scattered showers remain in the forecast, but drier air begins to take hold by mid-afternoon. Low to mid 70s. Light south, then west breeze at 5-15 mph. Humidity should slowly abate as the day wears on.

As a cold front, and the upper level trough steering it, finally clear the region, some of the coolest air in months is unleashed on the North Country. It’s not quite stereotypical ‘Fall’ weather, but because much of this summer has been so above average and extremely hot, these closer to normal temps will having you reaching for the PSL (pumpkin spice latte – or not? Maple pecan is my preferred Fall flavor).

We will really feel it at night. Low temps Tuesday and Wednesday night drop into the mid 40s to low 50s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of our coldest mountain hollows even find the upper 30s. Mid to late week, pairing with the cooler weather, we will also be very quiet. Lots of sun during the day and lots of stars at night. Wednesday, upper 60s to low and mid 70s.

By Thursday and Friday, under a high pressure ridge, those temps start to rebound. Afternoon highs crawl back into the upper 70s to low and even mid 80s. And the 80s win out, for now, sticking around through the weekend, too. Though not a washout, early indications point towards an unsettled Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and a few opportunities for scattered rain and thunder.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault