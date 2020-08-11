Weather Blog: Showers & storms usher in relief from the humidity

We’re starting off Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, and the fog is already starting to clear out.

The heat will begin to build, soaring into the low 90’s by this afternoon, but relief is on our doorstep, thanks to a nearby cold front.

The front will fire off a round of showers and storms later this afternoon as it nears, another round of showers overnight as the front actually crosses the region.

Some storms this afternoon could be strong, potentially even severe with gusty winds and heavy rain, frequent lightning also a threat.

Once the front clears we are left with some lingering clouds and morning fog, but eventually skies will clear, and Wednesday is actually shaping up to be a pretty pleasant day with sunshine and lowering dewpoints!

Beyond Wednesday we are basking in the sunshine all the way through the first half of the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley