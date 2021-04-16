Weather Blog: Showers taper off tonight, cooler and cloudy Saturday

Happy Friday!

Rainfall remains in the valleys this evening with snowfall in the higher terrain. Snowfall totals have ranged between 3-5 inches in portions of the North Country in NY, and around 6-12″ in the Green Mountains and western portions of New Hampshire. You can take a look at some of the totals below:

Tonight showers being to taper off with lows staying in the 30s. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early otherwise its dry. Highs will remain cool to start the weekend too, peaking in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday will feature some sunshine but isolated showers look possible into the afternoon and evening. Luckily we warm back up with highs in the upper 50s to wrap up the weekend.

Early next week looks warmer as highs peak near 60 Monday and Tuesday but shower chances arrive again as we stay unsettled but mid next week.