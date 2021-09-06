Weather Blog: Showers taper off tonight, sunny into Tuesday

Happy Labor Day!

Showers and thunderstorms roll from west to east this afternoon with most of the action wrapping up around 6/7pm this evening. Temperatures will be comfortable but cool overnight, falling into the 50s for most and even 40s in the higher terrain. Winds stay light out of the southwest 3-7 mph.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will remain light from the west as high temperatures peak in the mid to lower 70s, feeling very fall like and comfortable. A few clouds increase into the overnight as a frontal system approached mid week. Southerly flow Wednesday will bump temperatures back up closer to 80, but showers and thunderstorms arrive again into the afternoon and overnight, lasting into early Thursday before another dry stretch of weather arrives.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn