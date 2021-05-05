Weather Blog: Showers taper off tonight, sunshine develops Thursday

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Rainfall beings to taper off this evening and into tonight with overcast skies remaining in the forecast. Most rain chances wrap up around midnight tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 40s with winds picking up out of the northwest at around 5-15 mph. High pressure builds into the northeast by early Thursday morning.

Clouds will linger early Thursday before clearing late morning into the afternoon and giving way to some sunshine. Even with the sun, winds will remain breezy out of the northwest 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25mph at times. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than average, peaking in the mid 50s. A weaker system begins to approach from the west allowing for a few more clouds to arrive late Thursday into Friday. However, this system looks to stall to the west keeping the best shower chances Friday afternoon and night in western portions of the North Country (around St. Lawrence county).

A few showers are possible into Saturday but a dry forecast looks more likely for Mothers Day on Sunday with highs closer to 60 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn