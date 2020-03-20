Weather Blog: Showers, thunderstorms and spring-like weather

We had a few showers overnight, that has us starting off the day Friday damp, but looking at the radar we are drying things out for the time being.

There could even be a bit of sunshine late morning to early afternoon, as a warm southerly wind at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph channels in temperatures into the upper 60’s. Although that wind is bringing us warmer temperatures, it also has the potential to cause a few sporadic powers outages, blow around any spring decorations you have on your porch, and bring

But this afternoon the cold front with our system swings through, kicking up showers and a few stronger thunderstorms between 2-6 pm Friday Afternoon. Some of these storms that are on the stronger side could feature gusty winds (on top of the gusty winds of the day) and heavy rain! Rumbles of thunder too!

That cold front is really living up to its name dropping temperatures in the 60’s to the teens and low 20’s by Saturday morning. The weekend has a much cooler feel to it with high temperatures only climbing into the 30’s. Plenty of sunshine though for both days!