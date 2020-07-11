Weather Blog: Showers, thunderstorms chances, and humidity remain into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

After a rainy start, we saw some sunshine today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. That potential remains into tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows overnight stay mild and humid, falling into the low 70s. Additional rainfall tonight looks to be less than a quarter of an inch.

Sunday partly cloudy skies develop after some morning rainfall, a few showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon once again, but we stay on the drier side compared to today (Saturday). Highs on Sunday peak a bit warmer in the mid-80s. Winds remain out of the south 5-10 mph. Humidity will also remain high with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s.

Unsettled weather remains into early next week as we being to dry out and see more sunshine develop. Temperatures look to remain at or above average into late next week. The Climate Prediction Centers 8-14 day outlook shows above-average temperatures remaining into the end of July. Stay safe and hydrated!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn