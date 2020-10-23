Weather Blog: Showers to kick of the weekend

It’s a quite but cloudy start to this Friday! Wohooo we’ve made it to the end of the week!

Although today’s forecast won’t have the full mostly sunny day we’re looking for, we’re thinking there will be a little bit more than yesterday’s forecast.

A pleasant day as we sit in the warm sector of a low pressure system that is well to our north, dragging in above average temp climbing to the upper 60’s to low 70’s under a gusty south wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight clouds will fill back in ahead of the cold front with that low pressure system. Our high temperatures for Saturday will happen at midnight, as that front rolls through expect cooler air pushes in.

That cold front will provide rain showers for the first part of the day Saturday, with clearing by afternoon as temperatures continue to fall back into the 30’s and 40’s by evening.

We stay mostly sunny but cool for Sunday as top temperatures only reach the low to mid 40’s.

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley