We are now entering into the active part of the work week that we have advertised for the last few days.

A boundary to our north will help to spark off a few showers today, but as a cold front nears for Friday and Saturday there will likely be juicer downpours to contend with, if not a few thunderstorms. This morning, there are no thunderstorms rumbling through. Rather, we have isolated, nuisance-like showers roaming about. You may want to keep the light rain jacket on standby as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The afternoon will feature a few additional rain showers as that Canadian boundary continues to sink south. The best chance for any isolated showers this afternoon will reside along international border. Highs will manage the lower to middle 70s as south winds gust upwards of 40 mph. Make sure to bring in any light weight lawn decorations or furniture.

Friday, a cold front approaches New England and interacts with some higher levels of heat and humidity. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s to wrap up the week with dew point readings nearing the 60s. Building heat, humidity, and instability will lead to isolated downpours and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. As of now, there’s a marginal risk of severe weather in effect for Friday (1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale). The biggest hazard we’re monitoring is the threat for very heavy downpours which could result in minor flash flooding, ponding, puddling, and hydroplaning. Be sure to remain weather aware tomorrow afternoon and evening.