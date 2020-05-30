Weather Blog: Showers tonight before cooler air returns Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A cooler afternoon today with highs in the 70s and some sunshine mixed with clouds. Showers arrive tonight as a secondary front moves through. This will help us cool off tonight back into the 40s. Cooler air remains for us into Sunday with mostly sunny skies, a few clouds possible in the afternoon but mainly dry. Highs on Sunday in the low 60s (close to ten degrees cooler than average for late May).

As we move into next week, we stay cooler even into Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s under sunny skies. Humidity remains low and very dry. Our next disturbance increases cloud cover into Tuesday with shower chances into Wednesday. Luckily we warm back into the 70s for mid to late next week. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn