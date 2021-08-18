Weather Blog: Showery and cloudy conditions remain Wednesday

Happy Wednesday!

A dreary start to our morning with warmer temperatures however. This morning plan on cloudy skies, spotty showers and temperatures near 70 degrees. This afternoon showers remain and with a touch of instability I wouldn’t rule out a spot thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along with humidity as dew points peak near 70. Winds stay south 5-10 mph.

Tonight showers and cloudy skies remain in the forecast with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Then all eyes are on remnants of tropical depression Fred that will begin to work their way in late tonight and into early Thursday. Heavy rainfall pinwheels into the northeast early and lasts thought the afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ could lead to some localized flooding. Flash Flood Watches are in place through Thursday evening for southern Vermont. Luckily a dry forecast moves in to end the week, along with some sunshine.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn