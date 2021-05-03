Weather Blog: Showery and cloudy forecast remains into mid week

Good Monday everyone!

Showers have moved back into the region today, after a pretty sunny weekend forecast. Highs today remained cooler, only peaking near 50 degrees for most. Tonight showers remain with overcast skies and light winds out of the north. Lows will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and showers through the morning, a bit of dry time into your evening and then more shower chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 50s with winds south at 5-10 mph. Wednesday rainfall fills in and becomes heavier at times. Behind that system mid week we get a few dry days with some sunshine but Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals through mid week look to range from 0.25″-0.75″.

Have a great week! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn