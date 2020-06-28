Weather Blog: Showery end to June

I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend. We’re still working some showers and leftover thunder through Saturday night. Storms won’t be severe but isolated downpours and winds to 20mph are possible in the strongest cells. Otherwise, expect temps to drop into the upper 50s & low 60s by Sunday morning. As that happens, patchy fog will form and some of it will be thick, especially in the spots that got rain Saturday night.

Sunday will start largely dry, apart from some isolated light drizzle. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to form around lunch and continue to blossom through the afternoon & evening. The risk is low but there’s still a chance one or two of the storms can put down 50+mph wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning & hail. Please keep that in mind while out and about and be ready to seek shelter. There will be dry time between the storms; it’ll be warm and a bit muggier than Saturday with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s.

Monday to Wednesday, spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game each day. I don’t see a widespread drought buster. Western Vermont & Northern New York are looking at about a half inch or less of rain through Wednesday. The NEK & northern New Hampshire will get the most, around 1-1.5″ by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s with Tuesday being the coolest day under the thickest clouds.

Looking at ahead to July 3rd & 4th, as of now it looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker