Weather Blog: Significant rain expected Thursday and Friday

Good evening!

Tropical Storm Elsa will play a part in what will likely be a very wet late work week. In the next 24 hours, Elsa will deteriorate into tropical remnants, race northeast up the eastern seaboard and finally exit off over open waters in the mid-Atlantic. At this point, some regeneration, perhaps back into a tropical storm, is anticipated per the National Hurricane Center forecast.

Then, the center of circulation will stay to our south, but, a plume of tropical moisture will precede the storm extending into New York and northern New England. Simultaneously, an area of low pressure moves east out of the Ohio River Valley. This low will tap into that stream of tropical moisture and provide widespread and at times, heavy rainfall to our neck-of-the-woods Thursday.

As Elsa approaches the Gulf of Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, the heaviest swath of showers, on the northwestern side, swings through southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire. During this soggy stretch, 1-3″ of rain is anticipated, with localized 4+” totals possible where convective downpours (think lightning and thunder) pop up. We’re most likely to encounter a few t’storms Thursday night.

The temp will hover in the 60s Thursday and even into Friday (though briefly reaching the low 70s in spots) with a southeast wind changing to out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Drier and more seasonable by the weekend with some sunshine taking over. Near 80°.

Have a wonderful Thursday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault