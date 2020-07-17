Weather Blog: Sizzling summer heat

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

This weekend, Sunday in particular, will be H-O-T. Possible record-breaking high temps in conjunction with another very humid air mass will likely push heat index values to 100° or higher.

Tonight, Friday’s front will slowly shift east of our region, allowing our last spotty showers to trail off and clouds to clear. The clearing sky and steadily weakening south wind paves the way for areas of dense fog to form and settle into broad and narrow valleys alike. Mid 50s to mid 60s.

That fog will lift and clear by mid-morning, yielding to a mostly sunny, mainly dry and warm Saturday. A few afternoon clouds, and even a stray shower or two, may pop up over higher terrain. Mid to upper 80s and approaching 90° in the St. Lawrence River, Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys. Despite the heat, dewpoints remain tolerable in the low to mid 60s. Muggy? Yes. Awful? Not quite. That’s Sunday.

The second half of the weekend is when Mother Nature really cranks up the heat and humidity on us. Dewpoints jump into the upper 60s to low and mid 70s with near-record breaking high temps reaching well into the 90s. That’s after an uncomfortably mild night near 70° under a clear sky. Heat index values (feels like temperatures) hit the mid 90s to around 105-110°. It is mostly sunny on Sunday, but clouds will increase from the west during the evening as a weak cold front approaches.

That front will provide a chance for scattered heavy rain and a few thunderstorms closing out the weekend. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night. Low 70s. The sky trends slowly back towards mostly sunny Monday afternoon as the temp rebounds into the upper 80s to around 90°. Three days at 90° or above marks a heat wave! Slightly cooler weather follows mid to late week – think low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault