Weather Blog: Sizzling summer-like temperatures

The heat is on! Mother nature has cranked up the thermostat and our temperatures are soaring to nearly 20 degrees above average!

Hazy hot and humid, Tuesday high temperatures soar to the upper 80’s to low 90’s and with dewpoints in the upper 60’s it’s feeling a bit sticky.

Overnight Tuesday temperatures stay warm, in the mid to upper 60’s and that’s the jumping-off point for another warm day Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather will be very similar to Tuesday, with temperatures a few degrees warmer!

We break the 90 degree streak (missing an official heat wave by a few degrees) Thursday as a few afternoon showers and storms keep up cooler with temperatures climbing to mid 80’s

Tracking the potential for severe weather Friday which will help to clear this summer time heat, and usher in some comfortable and seasonable conditions for the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley