Weather Blog: Skies clear tonight, spectacular Sunday forecast in store

Happy Saturday everyone!

A cold front is moving through this afternoon, this has produced a few showers across the region along with some cloud cover. Temperatures peaked near 70 degrees today with winds north 5-10 mph. Tonight skies clear allowing temperatures to fall back into the 50s and even 40s for the higher terrain. A spectacular forecast is setting up for Sunday as high pressure builds in.

Sunday will feature beautiful blue skies with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 60s for most with winds north 5-10 mph. Sunday night, skies stay clear with lows near 50 degrees once again. Winds will begin to turn out of the south into early next week as the sunny and dry stretch remains into Monday and Tuesday. Southerly flow will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid to even upper 70s by early week. An approaching cold front will bring more rain chances by mid week and allow for a cooler fall like forecast to return by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn