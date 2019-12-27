Weather Blog: Sleet, snow, freezing rain and rain making for tough travel overnight

Good Evening everyone!

Just after 8 pm and the first bands of our messy system are already reaching the Champlain Valley, and with our air temperatures hovering below freezing expect stick road conditions as a mix of sleet freezing rain and snow fill in on the radar.

That mix continues overnight, especially in Eastern Vermont where ice totals are expected to range between a few hundredths to up to a tenth of an inch!

Those first steps out the door Friday Morning will be slippery, especially on untreated surfaces. It might be a smart idea to go spread some salt and sand now, save yourself the icy shuffle to your car tomorrow morning!

As temperatures rise to the mid 40’s, any wintry precip transition to plain rain by late Friday morning.

Through the weekend expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday, with another messy mix moving in Sunday night and for the start of the work-week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley