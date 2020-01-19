Weather Blog: Slick road conditions expected overnight

Snow has overspread the region, starting right around 4 PM here in the Champlain Valley.

You can expect moderate to at times heavy snow to continue overnight, making for some difficult travel conditions.

Snow will continue through Sunday Morning, eventually becoming more confined to the higher elevations throughout the day.

When all is set and done here is how much snow you can expect:

As we head into Martian Luther King Jr. Day our temperatures go right back below average. Teens for high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Happy Saturday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley