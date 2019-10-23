Weather Blog: Slightly cooler days ahead





Good afternoon!

One more nearly 60 degree day is on tap, before cooler weather arrives, taking us closer to seasonable norms for late October. Let’s take it day-by-day:

Wednesday Night – It’s mostly clear tonight with just a few passing clouds. The temp drops into the upper 30s to low 40s with a south breeze of 10-15 mph.

Thursday – We have a mostly quiet day on tap tomorrow, though morning sunshine will be overrun by increasing clouds, especially over northern counties. A weak disturbance passes by to the north in Canada, allowing for a handful of light, spotty rain showers throughout northern New York and into the Champain Valley and north-central Vermont. Most remain dry and if you do manage to catch one of those passing showers, they don’t put down a lot of rain and won’t last more than a few minutes. Upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezy south wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday – We more clouds than sun around on the last day of the workweek, but stay mainly dry yet again. It’s cooler and more seasonable with a top temp in the low to mid 50s. Light west wind. Friday night’s front at this point looks to be just about washed out by the time it gets to us. A few brief, light showers may be possible in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, but that’s just about it!

Saturday – Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Low to mid 50s.

Sunday – Rain likely! Low 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault