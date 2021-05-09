Weather Blog: Slightly Unsettled

Happy Mother’s Day! I wish nothing but the best to all the moms out there, I sincerely hope you had the weekend you deserve. Thank you for all you do! Mother Nature has cooperated for the most part giving us a fairly decent day with nothing more than a few isolated sprinkles. High temperatures have topped out in the upper 50s & low 60s. That’s below normal but still fairly comfortable.

Sunday night through early Monday, rain will spread over the Northeast but not evenly. Light, spotty to scattered showers will be felt across northern areas. Central & southern spots get steady light to moderate rain but no one is ringing the drought buster bell. While that’s happening, overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. Rain will taper to showers and end by mid morning before another round of showers gets going after lunch; highs will be back to near 60°.

Tuesday will be the wettest, most dreary day of the week and it won’t be raining all day. We’re looking at a dry start in the morning with breakfast temperatures near 40°. As the day goes on, widespread rain arrives and even a few thunderstorms will try to develop. We’re not looking at a severe weather situation but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two. Meanwhile, highs will only be able to get into the mid 50s behind winds gusting near 20mph at times. Tuesday night, rain tapers to showers and lows fall into the upper 30s & low 40s. Some colder spots will have to be monitored for frost.

Wednesday will be cooler, and mainly dry but isolated showers will be stubborn to completely get out of here. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will approach 60°. It’s still important to remember that average highs for early to mid May hang out around 67°. Thursday will be beautiful under plentiful sunshine with highs on either side of 70°.

Looking ahead to next weekend, because why not? We’ll get a bit unsettled again by Friday and have a daily shot at showers through Sunday. We’re not expecting a soaking situation, rather a few rain delays with plenty of dry time in between. High temperatures will be really close to normal in the 60s to near 70°.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker