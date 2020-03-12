Weather Blog: Sloppy and breezy Friday morning drive

Its a mostly cloudy start to Thursday with a few very light flurries flying across the region. Temperatures are a bit chilly in the upper 20’s, but they have a long way to go before they reach our high temperature… in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

We start tonight off quiet but after midnight light precipitation will begin to fall. This will start as plain rain for most, with the exception being Eastern Vermont and the high mountain peaks, where a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, and even a few bursts of snow is expected.

As temperatures warm early Friday morning, most will change back to plain rain, with a few pockets of moderate to heavy downpours, especially during the early morning drive. The wind will also be cranking out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

The rain is coming to an end by early afternoon, as our temperatures climb to the upper 40’s , skies are clearing out and high pressure is taking control of the forecast by Friday evening.

Saturday – Partly to mostly sunny, low 40’s

Sunday- Mostly sunny, upper 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley