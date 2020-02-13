Weather Blog: Sloppy start to Thursday, freeze settles in overnight

Today: A sloppy mix of snow, with a bit of sleet and freezing rain falling in the valleys. Temperatures climb into the low 30’s for the morning, falling to the low 20’s by evening. Snowfall totals for the day between 2-6″

Tonight: Snow recedes to the higher terrain, becoming mostly clear. Temps free fall into the single and double digits below zero!

Valentine’s Day: You’re going to need more than love to warm you up this Valentine’s Day. Mostly sunny and COLD! High temperatures only climbing into the single digits. The NEK and Dacks… you’ll be lucky if you see zero.

Friday Night: Bundle up as you head out for dinner plans. Temperatures fall back to the single and double digits below zero.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Low 20’s

