Weather Blog: Slow, but steady warming

Good afternoon!

You probably noticed this morning’s chill had less of a bite than recent days. That warming trend continues, with some taking a shot at 80° by the weekend. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – Partly cloudy initially, then clearing after midnight. Mid 40s to low 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early on, but clouds will increase again and may produce an isolated stray shower. However, again, most remain dry. Upper 60s to low 70s. Light south wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny with just passing, scattered fair weather clouds. Low to mid 70s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny again, dry and very warm. Mid to upper 70s and taking a stab at 80 degrees through larger valleys. South wind 10-20 mph.

Sunday – The second half of the weekend is trending drier, but clouds may start creeping in throughout the day. Upper 70s with a south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph.

Early Next Week – The long range outlook still looks promising for several rounds of rain, though it’s hardly a washout (nonstop rain) through this period. Multiday rain totals could reach 0.5-1.5″ of rain, but there are a lot of details this far out that remain murky. As the weekend approaches, the stretch of Sunday night through Wednesday will become available on higher resolution weather models and we’ll be able to nail some of those details down.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault