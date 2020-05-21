Weather Blog: Smooth sailing weather for Memorial Day Weekend

The stretch of sunshine continues Thursday with crystal clear blue skies and temperatures closing in on the 80-degree mark!

It’s been a little while since we touched 80 degrees! Nearly 8 months to be exact, and although we close in on 80 today we’ll miss the mark by a degree or two. I think we break that streak Friday in Burlington.

The last time we were in the 80’s was on September 22nd, for many spots around Vermont and New York with the exception of Rutland, which squeezed in another 80 degrees day on September 28th.

I’ve heard weather like this described as chamber of commerce weather, which frankly is perfect because when it’s this sunny and this comfortable you really have the chance to enjoy and experience all the wonderful things Vermont, New York and New Hampshire have to offer.

Friday’s forecast… you guessed it, Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend we copy and paste the forecast of sunny conditions and slightly above average temperatures.

Happy Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley