Weather Blog: Snow and rain arrive Sunday evening

Happy Saturday everyone!

We had a mainly dry day today with limited sunshine once again. Highs peaked near average in the 40s. Tonight clouds slowly decrease becoming mostly clear, winds become calm as well allowing temperatures to fall back into the 20s, so make sure you are bundled up!

Sunday will start off with some sunshine early, clouds increase out of the west by late morning as our next system arrives. This will start as snowfall for northern portions of NY, Vt, and into the NEK. Warmer air will begin to move in overnight, transitioning this into a wintry mix, to then rainfall. Snowfall accumulations look to range between 1-3″ for the St. Lawrence Valley, C-2″ for the Adirondacks and Eastern Vermont. Lows Sunday night stay near or below freezing with highs on Monday back into the lower 40s. A light glazing of ice (less than a tenth of an inch) is also possible into early Monday morning, so travel may be on the slick side, meaning TAKE IT SLOW when heading to work or school. As cooler air filters in behind the system, rainfall may transition over back into some light snowfall into Monday. We all begin to dry out by Monday night and into Tuesday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn