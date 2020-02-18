Weather Blog: Snow becomes a wintry mix for the afternoon and winds pick up

It took a while… Snow has been on the radar all morning long, but it took until nearly 8 AM until actually reaching the ground. Expect roads to start to get slippery from here on out through the afternoon.

Snow will continue to fall at a light to moderated rate through the early afternoon when some spots make the switch to a wintry mix and eventually rain.

some make the switch to rain through the afternoon, the only exception being Eastern Vermont, where snow persists through much of this event. Winds ramp up out of the south at 25-35mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph! Power outages and a few downed branches or trees are not out f the question especially in the islands

How much snow are we expecting? Take a look!

The wintry mix with eventually wrap up through the evening, with another little batch of snow for Wednesday morning, keeping roads slick at times.

Wednesday features a few snow showers, a quick burst of snow or even a snow squall not out of the question with no more than 1-2″ expected. Temperatures actually fall through the day from the 20’s to the teen and single digits by evening.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley