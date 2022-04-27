Roads are becoming snow cover in the higher elevation! Please take it slow tonight and through early tomorrow!

Overnight snow showers continue, especially in the higher elevations and the Northeast Kingdom. Although most roads remain wet, a few slick and snow cover road may be found in the higher mountain passes as temperatures fall to the 20’s and lower 30s Thursday morning.

The clouds and snow flurry chances hang tight to the kingdom, but by afternoon parts of the north country break out into some sunshine… temperatures are still cool in the upper mid to 40’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley