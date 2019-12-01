Weather Blog: Snow brings travel headaches through the start of the workweek

Messy weather is moving in as many folks are traveling home from their holiday travels. Here is what to expect.

Sunday- It’s a quiet start to the day but light snow will overspread the region after 2 pm as temperatures climb into the upper 20’s. Any travel plans? It’s best to get an early start!

Sunday Night- Snow continues to fall becoming moderate to at times heavy as our first low-pressure systems crests just north of New York City. This is likely the strongest part of the storm, with snowfall rates at times reaching 1-2 inches. per hours. As we head into Monday morning’s commute, it’s looking to be a tough one with snow already stacking up to 4-8″ in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley.

Monday- Because a secondary low-pressure system joins in the party, we keep the snow chances through the day, coming down at a moderate clip. The good news with this storm is the extended period at which the snow is coming down will help the road crew to be able to keep up with it. Temperatures climb to the low 30’s with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday- Our low-pressure systems are departing, and we finally taper off to snow showers! Temperatures climb to the low 30’s.

Because there are two low-pressure systems to track, the forecast can be shifted significantly by the littlest change. Here is our current thinking on snowfall totals.

Stay with us for the latest on this messy system