Weather Blog: Snow, cold and wind incoming

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

This weekend will have you thinking it truly is March 78th (or whatever day we’re on now). Snow, cold and wind all check back into the lineup to give us a very unseasonable couple of days; an even harder pill to swallow after last weekend’s gorgeous weather.

This evening, an area of low pressure forms to our south, along the cold front draped across our region. That low will spin up, intensify and zip up the coast at an incredibly fast pace, fueled on by a screaming jet stream dipping so low it’s unleashing polar air on us.

As the low moves up the coast, rain and snow will spread in, generally for areas south and east of the St. Lawrence River Valley. Most outside of immediate broad valleys (e.g. the Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys) will switchover to all snow tonight, for just a couple of hours, as we get a close shave from this coastal storm. Around 1-4″ of snow falls, quickly tapering before daybreak Saturday. Low temp, 20s to near 30 degrees with a west wind of 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, that storm races through the Gulf of Maine and into the Canadian Maritimes. In its wake, a northwesterly wind ramps up to between 10 and 20 mph with gusts of 35+ mph. Combined with lingering low and mid-level moisture in the atmosphere, that wind creates lift when it hits our area mountain ranges. Upslope, terrain-driven snow showers will kick off around midday and linger right into the evening. This on-and-of snow could put down another inch or two for most, though higher amounts may be possible through the NEK’s elevated terrain and across mountain peaks in the Greens and Whites. Elsewhere, partly sunny and really cold. Temps max out in the 30s to near 40 degrees with a wind chill value in the 20s to low and mid 30s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, is only slightly more tolerable. It’s still blustery with a west wind gusting to around 30 mph, but the only flakes you’ll find will be across our mountain peaks. Partly sunny with a low near 30 degrees and a high of around 50 degrees.

Have a wonderful, warm weekend!

Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault