Weather Blog: Snow continues for some

Good evening!

The forecast is playing out nicely in regards to this coastal storm. A solid 6-12+” fell over southern Vermont and much of New Hampshire Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then, a break midday unfolded as a pocket of drier air aloft moved in. By this afternoon, steadier bands of snow were streaming back across northern counties as the third area of low pressure in as many days formed over the Gulf of Maine. Some of those snow bands producing 1-2″ per hour rates.

That steadier snow tapers off tonight , generally around 10 PM – give or take a few hours – over northern New Hampshire and northern Vermont (after dumping another 2-4+”), but continues along the Clinton/Franklin county line in northern New York. Here, an additional 6-8+” may be possible. Elsewhere, a persistent north wind gusting to 30 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow that may make it difficult to maintain good visibility and keep roads snow-free. Low temp, near 20 degrees.

Wednesday, lighter snow showers return with most spots picking up an additional 1-2″. Upslope snow showers and flurries in the mountains may not get cut off until Thursday morning. By the way, southern areas, you’re just about done! Most of your accumulation has already piled up (and hopefully been cleaned up). Top temp tomorrow, near 30 degrees. Wind, from the north then northwest at 10-20 mph.

A few breaks of sun are possible Thursday (low 30s) before a much faster-moving round of snow scoots by Friday. This snow will likely be slushy and sticky, perhaps even mixing with rain in broad valleys. Thinking long term, there maybe some snow to close out the weekend and take us into Monday morning – though details are murky. There’s a lot of disagreement among models and inconsistency between runs. Following that, however, significantly colder air arrives mid-month.

Have a great night! Be safe if you must venture out!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault