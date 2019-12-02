Weather Blog: Snow continues on-and-off all week















Good Monday evening!

As we get ready to wrap up this huge early December snowstorm in southern Vermont and New Hampshire, our attention turns to a series of much weaker waves that move through later this week, keeping that snow globe feel around.

Tonight, the coastal storm that developed yesterday slowly turns to the north and drifts into the Gulf of Maine. As that happens, light to briefly moderate snow fills in first over southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, then pivots into eastern Vermont and the entirety of New Hampshire during the day on Tuesday. An additional dusting to 1-3″ is possible for most, though some 4-5″ bonus totals may be possible in eastern Rutland into Windsor counties, higher terrain of Bennington and Windham counties, and southern New Hampshire away from the Connecticut River Valley. Low temp, upper teens to low 20s. High tomorrow, near 30 degrees. North wind 5-15 mph.

Across New York’s North Country and the Champlain Valley, clouds decrease from west to east as the low moves north offshore. That means some sunshine is on tap for Tuesday! It doesn’t stick around for long, however, as a series of weak disturbances take aim for mid to late week.

Wednesday, a piece of atmospheric energy approaches from the west bringing light snow to the tune of a dusting to 1-2″. That wraps up Thursday morning, but then another quick hit of snow is possible on Friday. The temp levels off in the 30s for daytime highs with nighttime lows in the 20s. Quieter, for now, by the weekend, with warmer and wetter (think rain) weather returning Monday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault