Weather Blog: Snow in southern areas late Thursday

Good afternoon!

Wednesday evening, areas of drizzle clear out with clouds peeling back right through midnight, too. Under that partly cloudy sky, the temp drops into the mid 30s to around 40 degrees with a barely noticeable southwest wind of 5-10 mph. Thursday morning, the day starts out quiet, but any clearing we found overnight is quickly erased by increasing clouds. Top temp tomorrow, mid to upper 40s. Wind, light from the north at 5-10 mph.

By the afternoon, precip enters the picture as an area of low pressure takes aim at the northern mid-Atlantic into southern New England. This is low is the result of the interaction between what is now Hurricane Zeta and a another low originating in the southwestern U.S. We only get a glancing blow from this storm with the bulk of rain and/or snow squashed south by dry air plunging out of Canada. This should keep northern New York and northern Vermont largely out of the equation.

Between noon and 3 PM Thursday, rain will inch north, reaching an imaginary line from around Lake Placid to Montpelier to Bath. The farther north you are, the lighter it falls. Once the sun goes down, around 5:45 PM, give or take a few minutes depending on your location, rain mixes with and changes over to snow. And then, after midnight, we wrap this quick-mover up with a generally dry start to Friday.

Snowfall totals will depend on location and elevation, as always. Most in Rutland, Windsor, Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont and Sullivan county in New Hampshire are in store for 1-4″. The higher end of that will be found across higher terrain, with the lower end through valleys. As we inch north into Essex county, New York, Addison county, Vermont and central Grafton county, New Hampshire, those totals quickly taper to just a meager dusting. Not a blockbluster by any means, but a decent late October snow that will certainly snarl travel Thursday night in locations such as Route 9 from Woodford to Wilmington.

Clouds decrease Friday with some sun to finish the work week, but it’s quite cold! Friday morning starts out in the 20s, with the temp only rebounding into the mid 30s to around 40 degrees by the afternoon. Then, Friday night, upper teens to mid 20s. Saturday, Halloween, mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, mid 20s to low 30s. Our next weather maker brings rain and snow showers, with some higher terrain light accumulation late Sunday into Monday, though Election Day Tuesday is smooth sailing again.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault