Weather Blog: Snow is moving in… How much could your community see?

We are kicking off this Thursday with the kitchen sink of precipitation. Depending on the temperature, spots in the Champlain Valley are waking up to a few raindrops, while the higher terrain looks like this…

This low-pressure system is pulling a ton of cold air from Canada and funneling it into our region. This means that the temperatures you felt walking out the door this morning are about as warm as we’re going to get today!

As the system pulls that cold air in, any rain that is still lingering in the larger valleys will eventually make the switch to snow. Depending on how quickly that happens will depend on how much snow you see.

Speaking of how much: Here is our current thinking!

This storm is quick moving, and as we moving into the evening commute the snow will start to wrap up, but roads will still be pretty sloppy. Pack your patience, and take your time! And don’t forget to leave a little extra room between you and the car in front of you.

Behind this system is some of the coldest air we’ve experienced all season! Tonight’s low temperatures will fall back into the teens and low 20’s while Friday’s highs barely break the freezing mark, with wind blustery out of the northwest making windchills feel more like the teens and single digits.

IM NOT READY!!!!!!!

Stay warm

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley