Weather Blog: Snow just in time for Tuesday’s morning commute

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds as temperatures fall back into the teens and single digits.

Tuesday: Snow overspreads the region during the morning drive, eventually switching to sleet freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. 1-4″ of snow expected as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s

Wednesday: A few lingering snow showers early with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold with temperatures in the teens.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog