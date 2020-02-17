Weather Blog: Snow just in time for Tuesday’s morning commute

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds as temperatures fall back into the teens and single digits.

Tuesday: Snow overspreads the region during the morning drive, eventually switching to sleet freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. 1-4″ of snow expected as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s

Wednesday: A few lingering snow showers early with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold with temperatures in the teens.