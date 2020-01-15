Weather Blog: Snow lovers rejoice; Multiple chances for snow heading into the weekend!

Here we go! Snow lovers rejoice! We have plenty of it in the forecast through the weekend!

We are starting the day off with a few leftover wintry mix showers and areas of drizzle. That is wrapping up and we dry out for Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight we’ll start off will a band of light snow moving along the international border but that becomes more widespread and heavy after midnight. As we reach 7 AM some spots already have a couple of inches on the ground, and that will make for a very tricky Thursday morning drive.

Now through the day, snow showers will continue although the heaviest snow will have pushed off to the east, and as we head into the evening the snow is becoming confined to the higher elevations with upslope snow showers under a northwesterly flow.

How much are we expecting? Well check it out below:

Behind the snow, arctic air drains into the northeast and it gets COLD! Check out Friday’s 7 AM high temperatures:

The good news is with all of that cold air in place heading into the weekend, the forecast remains promising for another accumulating snowfall Saturday night through Sunday morning! It’s still a little too early for exact numbers, let’s get through this tonight’s batch of snow first!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley