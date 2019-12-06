Weather Blog: Snow moves in for Friday

Today: We have a clipper moving into the region that is clipping us with some snow showers, that are moving in as I write this blog. For the most part, they will be on the lighter side with accumulation for most a dusting to 2 inches for most, Southern Vt. and the Upper Valley may sneak into the 2-4″ range especially along the spine of the Green Mountains. The evening commute could be slick, with snow slowly becoming more confined to the higher elevations.

It’s a quiet weekend forecast with a bit of sunshine for Saturday, and increasing clouds moving into Sunday. Temps on Sunday will climb to the upper 30’s and mixed precipitation moves in for early Monday morning. Slick spots are possible especially where the cold air lingers through the morning, but temps for the day surge into the low to mid 40’s most will find rain from this system. Rainfall totals between a 0.25″-0.75″ with a few spots closing in on an inch. Rain continues through the day Tuesday before finally wrapping up to snow showers Wednesday.